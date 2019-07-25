Plan to set up new law college in Salem hailed

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: People from different walks of life welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement on Monday to inaugurate a government law college this year in the district. Even social media platforms are flooding with posts appreciating the announcement.

For a decade, Salem residents and lawyers have been urging the State government to construct a law college for the benefit of students in Erode, Namakkal and Tirupur districts. As of now, there are ten government law colleges in Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Chengalpet, Vellore, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.

Speaking to TNIE, president of Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi Poomozhi claimed that the only private law college in the district also does not function regularly. “A few years ago, the college stopped admitting new students stating various reasons. However, it has admitting students only for the past four years. As the fee structure was higher than a government law college, many students from the lower strata of the society could not afford to get a seat there. Hence, the chief minister’s announcement will benefit hundreds of students in the region,’ he said.

Appreciating the State government’s efforts for welfare of student community, BJP urban and district president RP Gopinath said, “The government should also consider constructing law colleges in Thalaivasal and Edappadi.”