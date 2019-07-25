‘Stall move to raise height of check dams’

CHENNAI: The DMK has slammed the State government for not stopping Andhra from taking steps to increase the height of the check-dams across Palar river. In a release on Wednesday, he recalled that when Andhra planned to construct check-dams on the Palar, the then DMK government stalled it. “I staged a demonstration in Vellore in 2016,” Stalin said. He urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take steps to get stay on the works in the case pending in the Supreme Court.
