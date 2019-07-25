Will Palar issue influence voters on Aug 5?

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: The name Vellore has been enshrined in the annals of history for the Indian soldiers’ revolt against the British army, Sepoy Mutiny in 1806 AD, paving the way for the first war of Independence in 1857 to free India from the clutches of the colonial British. Even before that, it witnessed several wars between the kings who wanted to take control of the strategic place.

Now, again there is a battle being waged by two prominent political parties – the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK – to win the elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. As many as 14.32 lakh voters are going to seal the fate of 28 candidates, prominent among them are AC Shanmugam of AIADMK and DM Kathir Anand of DMK. Naam Tamilar Katchi’s S Deepalakshmi is also facing the polls with a slogan of change. The polling is scheduled for August 5.

Vellore is plagued with several issues, particularly water shortage, irreparable damage caused to the Palar river, lack of adequate infrastructure and small and medium enterprises facing crisis.With a major chunk of the population engaged in agricultural production, availability of water is a major concern since the perennial Palar has gone bone-dry. They look upon the skies to open up more often than not. But the hide-and-seek monsoon leaves them in tears many a times.

Vellore city is afflicted with infrastructure issues. Lack of adequate road infrastructure hit the people badly as they have to gasp for breath when on the roads. Once described as mini-Sivakasi for its concentration of match industry, Gudiyatham is reduced to its old self now due to various factors. The rollout of GST has spelt doom for the entrepreneurs as they are not able to cope with the financial stress. The weaving sector, on the decline over the years in Gudiyatham, also looking for some heavenly intervention to get revived from the imminent fatal fall.

The plea for setting up a leather hub in the district has also been remaining on the papers despite the government authorities, at times, giving assurances. The people of KV Kuppam assembly constituency are longing for better basic amenities and infrastructure.These issues are expected to reflect in the August 5 poll.

Veteran political leader and founder of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, AC Shanmugam, who had represented Vellore in the Lok Sabha in 1984 on behalf of the AIADMK, is yelling out with tall promises to woo the voters and his rival Kathir Anand too is not lagging behind in giving poll assurances.Shanmugam secured 3.24 lakh votes, coming second, in the 2014 elections when he contested on behalf of the BJP in Vellore. This time, he is seeking the mandate on behalf of the AIADMK with Two Leaves as his poll symbol.

He hopes to turn the tide in his favour.