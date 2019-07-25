Woman gets stuck between train and platform at Madurai station, rescued after hour-long struggle

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A woman got stuck between a train and a platform at Madurai Railway Junction on Wednesday early morning. She was rescued later by the fire and rescue services personnel. The incident happened around 4.50 am when the woman, Vijaya Poornima (49), a resident of Madurai, tried to get down from Ananthapuri Express on platform 1. She was travelling from Chennai to Madurai along with her two sons.

Hearing her screams, other passengers alerted the loco pilot to stop the train. Upon the information, fire service personnel arrived at the spot and they removed a small portion of the platform. After one hour of struggle, the woman was rescued by the fire service officials with minor injuries.

She was taken into Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for administering first aid. Later, she went to a private hospital for further treatment. Following the incident, other trains including Howrah Express, Kanyakumari, Pandiyan and Pothigai Express got delayed by an hour.