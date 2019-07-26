19-year-old Coimbatore girl changes mind during suicide bid, but gets hit by train

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old girl attempting to jump out of harm’s way following a last-minute decision to abort a suicide bid was hit by a train near Eachanari in the city on Thursday morning. The girl sustained a head injury and was undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The injured girl was identified as T Jayasurya (19), a resident of Ulundurpet in Villupuram district. She was studying at a private college near Eachanari. On Thursday morning, she was found unconscious with head injuries near a railway track behind the college.

A case was registered by the Podanur railway police, which found out that the girl was staying at the college hostel. There were issues at her house and she was staying with her mother, away from the father.

Meanwhile, depressed over her family life, she decided to end life and reached the tracks. However, noticing the train drawing near, she developed cold feet and tried to escape. But she was knocked down by the train. “Her condition is stable,” said police officials.

Suicide at hostel

In another incident, a 19-year-old student committed suicide at college hostel near Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was K Abodiya Mandal (19) from Odisha. He was studying first-year Theology at a South India Baptist Bible college and was staying at the college hostel at Veerapandi near Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts of the city.

On Wednesday afternoon he was found dead in his room. Later, the body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The Periyanaickenpalayam police sources said that the boy had been reprimanded by his family over his rising expenses. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.