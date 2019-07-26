CPM launches mass campaign against draft education policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The CPM on Wednesday launched a campaign to obtain one crore signatures condemning the draft National Education Policy. While the last date for submitting public feedback is July 31, party State secretary K Balakrishnan on Thursday said by July 30, CPM will organise over 5,000 street corner camps to spread awareness on the proposal and mobilise public opinion on it.

“The draft policy draft will benefit only a select segment of society. It will exclude the ones who are already marginalised,” he said. He charged the policy will destroy multiculturalism in society and added, “There is nothing in the policy to develop Classical Tamil and other languages.

On the contrary, the Centre is planning to fund development of Sanskrit-based languages,” he said. He criticised having multiple board exams from the primary school itself.