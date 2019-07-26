Disproportionate assets case: Probe report filed against Bhalaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corporation (DVAC) has submitted the preliminary investigation report on disproportionate assets case against Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Director of DVAC filed a status report before a bench comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi. Recording the same, the judges directed the DVAC Director to forward the investigation report to State Vigilance Committee for deciding on further course of action. The case has been adjourned to August 14.

The direction was given on a petition filed by one R Mahendran of Madurai in 2013, alleging that Bhalaji had accumulated nearly Rs 200 crore since 1996.