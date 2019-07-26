Home States Tamil Nadu

'Innovative' protest plan forces Trichy corporation workers rush to clean drains

Irked by the lukewarm approach of the corporation, the residents announced in social media that they will clean the drains themselves and dump the slurry in the corporation office.

Published: 26th July 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tiruchi Corporation workers desilting the drains at Santhanapuram (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TRICHY: In an unusual incident on Friday, a group of top officials and workers from the Trichy City Corporation reached Santhanapuram (Ward 20). Afterwards, more workers reached the spot and all of them started cleaning the drains in all locality.

The officials patiently heard all the complaints and assured that it will be resolved at the earliest.

This happened after the residents, irked by the lukewarm approach of the corporation, announced in social media that they will clean the drains themselves and dump the slurry in the corporation office. The top officials of the civic body came to know about it and directed the officials to visit the area immediately.  

When the corporation employees reached the spot the residents also raised their concerns. 

"They are not desilting the drains. Further, they are ignoring us after we raised this issue with the corporation. Either they have to regularly desilt the drains or construct new drainage system here," said Sivakami, a senior citizen. "Otherwise, we will conduct similar protests."

The top corporation officials had a hard time with the residents who raised several questions about their clean city claims. "Even the public toilets in this area is poorly maintained. The doors of the toilets are damaged. No repair work is being done. So, we asked them about their clean city claims," said Sivakumar, another resident.

"They responded to our issues only when we decided to hold an open protest. They are cleaning the area now. But, this will not sort out our issues. The corporation has to construct new drainage in this area," said Ranjitha, a resident.

Meanwhile, the corporation officials assured that they will take all the necessary steps to improve the cleanliness in the area.   

