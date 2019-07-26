Magazine editor arrested for ‘defaming’ TN law minister’s son

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old editor of a bi-weekly magazine was arrested by cybercrime wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday for allegedly spreading rumours about Law minister C Ve Shanmugam’s son. According to police, S Chellapandi (36) of Sivaganga district, runs the magazine ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ for the last 10 years. About 10 months ago, he started a YouTube channel with the same name.

On June 24, the driver of a luxury car from Tiruvanmiyur going towards Mahabalipuram, lost control near Neelankarai and rammed an autorickshaw parked on the roadside and also damaged some pushcart shops. Police nabbed three persons and found that the trio including driver Naveen were allegedly drunk. A video of Naveen attacking police and uttering obscene words soon spread on social media.

Meanwhile, Chellapandi uploaded the video on his YouTube channel and alleged that the drunk man attacking the police was the son of Shanmugam. “A video of him stating that the son of a minister involved in creating ruckus went viral.

However, the minister clarified that it was not his son and lodged a complaint stating the name of his family members had been defamed,” said G Vel Murugan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime. Based on it, Chellapandi was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.