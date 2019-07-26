MBA graduates sell doormats on this Tiruchy road

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There was a lot of brouhaha when Prime Minister said last year that ‘even selling pakodas was a job’. Now, Express has found that a big chunk of the hundreds of roadside vendors in Tiruchy are graduates, holding fancy degrees such as MBA and bachelors in engineering. Their job is to walk behind pedestrians and commuters on the street, trying to sell petty items like socks, kerchiefs and doormats to them.

There are a whopping 700 roadside vendors on the NSB Road in Tiruchy. “Of them, at least 10 have an MBA and 25 an engineering degree,” says Ashraf Ali, general secretary of Tiruchy Street vendors Association. “At least 40 of them are graduates, some are postgraduates.” These vendors are a concerned lot because their tribe is growing very fast. Several graduates from the city, who do not find jobs, end up becoming a vendor here.

“I went for several job interviews after completing my bachelors in mechanical engineering in 2015,” says 25-year-old Ansar Basha. “Most of them asked for previous experience. The last interview was quite humiliating. I was asked to hand over my resume to the watchman and leave. I stopped attending interviews after that.” Ansar Basha says he regrets having to work as a vendor. “But, it helps me get by, at least for now.”Technically, these young vendors are not self-employed. They work on commission for the senior vendors.

No losing hope for graduate vendors

"We give them items to sell. It is mutually beneficial. We do sales sitting in our stalls on the roadside while they walk along the road, looking for customers. We work with them because we understand their plight of having to fend for their family,” says Karthikeyan, a vendor on the NSB Road.

Subbu Ganesh, an M.Com graduate, is now in his thirties. He spent years looking for a job. “I was not offered a decent salary. I even attempted for government jobs. Nothing worked out. Then, I decided to stop running pillar to post and took up this work. I am not ashamed being a vendor. It helps me support my family. However, I still keep motivating the youngsters here to not lose hope and try for a better job. Many of them have already given up.”

Some youngsters began selling stuff here as a part-time job. “It helped me earn some extra money to fund my studies and other expenses,” says K Karthik. “But, I was not able to find a good job even after graduating. I attended interviews at several places. Finally, I decided to take this up fulltime to support my family,” says Karthik, an MBA holder. “My family doesn’t know that I work as a vendor here. It would hurt them. I hope they never find out.”