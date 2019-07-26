Pondicherry University students withdraw hunger strike temporarily as VC promises to address demands

Shreesha Ghosh By

Express News Service

The students at the Pondicherry University led by the Pondicherry University Students' Council have temporarily withdrawn the indefinite hunger strike that they were on since Thursday, protesting against the anti-student mindset of the PU administration.



The Puducherry faction of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the students council put out a statement saying that they are "withdrawing the hunger strike led by student council members Shonima Nelliat and Bharati V. This is because:

The VC has agreed to release a circular immediately stating that all our demands will be addressed within a specified date.

The authorities have agreed to form a committee which will also include the student council members.

If there is any delay in fulfilling our demands, the students council will continue the struggles for the students."





The Vice-Chancellor had called all students and research scholars at the varsity for a meeting regarding their demands at 3.30 pm on Friday, at the end of which he accepted demands, stating the formation of a committee.

Shonima Nelliat, Vice-President, Students' Council told Edex, "We haven't called it off officially, but will do so once the VC puts out the circular. He accepted all the demands finally at the end of the meeting. He has promised to release an e-circular within the next three hours regarding the formation of a committee for the discussion of all the four demands we had put forward. The committee will include student representatives from the student council and several student forums at the varsity. It will also include administrative officials. We will wait for the official circular and then call off the strike."

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)