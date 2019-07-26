Report on med admissions sought

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought response from the State Selection Committee of Medical Education Directorate on whether candidates from other states were given seats under State quota during MBBS/BDS admission.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave the direction on a batch of petitions challenging the rank list published for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Tamil Nadu citing ‘nativity’ rules. The petitioners produced a list of 126 candidates and alleged that they hail from other States but have been given under State quota. As a result, Tamil Nadu students are affected, they said.