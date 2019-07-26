Stalin against TN’s growth, claims state BJP chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on DMK president MK Stalin, State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday charged that Stalin has been a stumbling block for the growth of Tamil Nadu and has been practising ‘politics of falsehood.’

“I accuse DMK president MK Stalin of practising politics of falsehood. I charge that he is totally against the growth of Tamil Nadu. If he continues to create problems in the name of language, race, religion and reservation when can Tamil Nadu step into the path of growth?” Tamilisai Soundararajan said and added that the alliance, comprised of DMK, Congress, Left parties, MDMK and VCK, was working against the growth of Tamil Nadu.

The State BJP president, while answering queries at the party headquarters said the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections would not affect the reservation benefits for other communities. “The Central government is implementing this reservation only after safeguarding the quota for others. But just to divert the attention of the people, Stalin is finding fault with all schemes being rolled out by the Central government” Tamilisai charged.