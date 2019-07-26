Status quo ordered on action against building violations in Kodai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered status quo on actions against building violations in Kodaikanal municipality and issued directions to the State government to consider and pass orders on the applications of violators in accordance with new master plan.

Passing separate orders on a batch of nearly 45 petitions filed by several building owners in Kodaikanal seeking revision of the municipality’s master plan, a bench directed the petitioners to file fresh application before the Department of Housing and Urban Development of Tamil Nadu.

Pursuant to the earlier directions passed in the petitions, as many as 304 buildings have been sealed by the authorities due to violations falling under four categories - wholly unauthorised constructions, buildings with violations in plan approval, buildings violating master plan and buildings with residential approval used for commercial purposes.