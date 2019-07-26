Three days on, no leads in triple murder case

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The three special teams formed by city police commissioner N Baskaran intensified their manhunt in the murder of former Tirunelveli mayor Uma Maheswari, her husband Muruga Sankaran and maidservant Mariammal. Sources told TNIE that one of these teams, headed by police inspector Periyasamy, camped at Madurai to inquire a DMK women wing functionary in connection with the case. “We are probing the case in ‘multiple angles’.

We also suspect personal enmity. The DMK woman wing functionary, who is under questioning, is said to have paid money to Murugasankaran to get a ticket to contest from Sankarankovil Assembly constituency in 2016 election. Neither she got a ticket nor the money back,” a police source told TNIE. However, the police team did not get any lead from the inquiry, the source added.

“Police scrutinised the footage obtained from CCTVs installed at a private hotel and a church. We could see two persons, whom we suspect, walking towards Maheswari’s house in the video. They appear to be north-Indians. However, the footage is hazy,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, DMK functionaries led by Palayamkottai MLA TP M Mohideen Khan extended `1 lakh compensation to the three children of Mariammal. Police said that they had recommended to the government for a solatium for Mariammal’s children.