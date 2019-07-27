Home States Tamil Nadu

Census 2021: Pretest from August 12 to September 30 

Pretest will be conducted in  Coonoor of the Nilgiris, Ilayangudi of Sivaganga, and Maraimalainagar of Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram

File photo of officers gathering details during a previous census drive

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for one of the mega exercises of the decade - Census 2021 with preparations going on for conducting Pre-Test Census in areas selected from three districts in the State - Coonoor taluk of The Nilgiris district, Ilayangudi taluk of Sivaganga district and Maraimalainagar municipality of Chengalpattu taluk in Kancheepuram district. The pre-test census will commence on August 12 and end on September 30. 

The Census 2021 is the 16th series since 1881 and eighth after Independence.
Talking to Express, CG Rajini Kaanthan, Director, Census Operations and Citizen Registration (Tamil Nadu) said in all, 293 enumeration blocks in two taluks and one municipality will be covered under this pretest census.

Of the 293 blocks, 64 are in Coonoor taluk while 90 are in Sivaganga district. In Maraimalai Nagar municipality, the entire 139 blocks would be covered. The areas for pre-test have been chosen in consultation with the State government - one from a rural area, one from a hilly area and another from urban area as sample areas.  

"The shortcomings found during the enumeration process in these areas during the pre-test will be set right during the main census enumeration. This pre-test is done well in advance across the country ahead of main census," he said and added that already appointment of enumerators for the pre-test was over and material like instruction manuals, working sheets, abstracts etc.will be sent to the districts concerned within a few days.  

He said during the 2011 census, only printed forms were used and this time, exclusive mobile app designed for Census will be used. The enumerators would enter the data and upload to the census portal.  Along with the mobile app, wherever required, printed forms would also be used. A web-based portal for monitoring field activities would also be tested during the Pre-Test Census.

"The public can share the details sought by enumerators without any fear or hesitation as the information will not be made public.  These information are used by the various ministries in Central and State governments for evolving development and welfare schemes for different sections of society," Rajini Kaanthan added.

Asked about the projected population of Tamil Nadu in 2021 which is said to be around 8.5 crore, Rajini Kannathan said "In Tamil Nadu, around 15 lakh births and around six lakh deaths take place per year. So, per year, there is an increase of nine lakh in population.   Besides, the number of immigrants from other State in search of employment opportunities is also increasing.   So, we cannot exactly give the projected population of Tamil Nadu in 2021."  The census exercise comprises House Listing Operation, main census, revision of the census and publishing of the provisional census details.

