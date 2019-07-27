Central government’s privatisation move rapped

CHENNAI : DMK has condemned the Union government for its efforts to privatise the ordnance factories. In a press statement, DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the Centre for its efforts to convert 41 ordnance factories, including six in Tamil Nadu, into private corporations. “These factories are manufacturing various equipment for the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. There are 85,000 employees working in the factories. The centre should withdraw the plan,” he said.
