By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has slammed the AIADMK for supporting various bills including Triple Talaq, in the Parliament, which was opposed by the party earlier. DMK president MK Stalin said,

“It is condemnable as the AIADMK has extended its support to the Triple Talaq bill by saying that majority and minority are now out of the question. To justify their stand, they claimed intransigent reasons for supporting the bill. It has exposed the dual role of the AIADMK’s dual leadership.”