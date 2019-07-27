Home States Tamil Nadu

HIV+ woman to get Rs 25 lakh relief

The division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, observed that though `2 lakh had already been given to the victim, the money had been taken by her husband.

Published: 27th July 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to the woman from Sattur who contracted HIV through blood transfusion at a government hospital. Of the said amount, `10 lakh must be given in the form of a fixed deposit in the victim’s name, and the remaining money is to be deposited in the joint account of her two minor children.   

The division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, observed that though `2 lakh had already been given to the victim, the money had been taken by her husband. “The way in which he has neglected his wife and newborn speak volumes about his character. He is not reliable. Hence, we find it difficult to leave the custody of the victim and children to this man,” the judges held.

Apart from the cash, the judges directed the directed the government to construct a house for the victim, with floor area not less than 450 square feet.

Follow NACO guidelines for blood banks: HC

The house, in terms of quality and facilities, must be on par with amenities given for 
Class-IV government employees. The court has also directed the government to give the victim a suitable permanent job in the Class-IV category. The division bench directed the government to follow the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines while recruiting staff for blood banks and related offices.  

The government was asked to ensure that Medical Officers or District Blood Transfusion Officers conduct periodic inspections and properly monitor the blood banks and ART centres in the State. Both government and private centres are required to check collected blood for five infections that spread through blood transfusion: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Syphilis and Malaria. The bench called for training programmes to be conducted for counsellors, so that they can psychologically support HIV positive patients. The court has adjourned the case for six months.

