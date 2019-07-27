Housing scheme hit by delays in release of funds, issue of pattas

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delay in the release of funds and issue of pattas to eligible beneficiaries in non-objectionable poramboke lands, is slowing down the housing scheme for 5.18 lakh families under the economically weaker sections of Tamil Nadu, launched under a vertical of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to official sources in the Slum Clearance board, of the total 5.18 lakh houses to be built under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) scheme, a component of PMAY, a total of 4.67 lakh have been sanctioned and only 1.09 lakh houses have been completed at a cost of Rs 2,292.30 crore.

While 90 percent of 5.18 lakh assessed demand of homes has been sanctioned, sources say delay in the release of funds is slowing down the work. They also say the issue of patta to eligible beneficiaries in non-objectionable poramboke lands, will enable larger inclusion of families.

Another big challenge the officials face, is the genuineness of beneficiaries. It is learnt that name of 51,353 beneficiaries, who were earlier identified, have been deleted after they were found ineligible.It is learnt the Slum Clearance Board plans to complete the scheme by building homes for all those assessed, by the year 2022, which also marks 75 years of India’s Independence.

Sources said Tamil Nadu has carried a demand assessment of 8.30 lakh houseless households in urban areas of the State under PMAY. Officials said the State has received a total of 14 lakh applications, including the 8.3 lakh houseless identified under the demand survey being carried out in 666 urban local bodies.

factfile

5,18,363

Total demand of houses under BLC

Till now sanctioned 4,67,752

To be sanctioned

50,611

Work order issue

3.42 lakh

Completed

1.09 lakh

Work under various stages 1.41 lakh