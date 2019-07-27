Interim relief for Sun TV Group in plea against rent demand by Chennai Corp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Granting an interim relief to SUN TV Group, run by Kal Cables, the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of the orders of electrical department of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) demanding rent for laying cables below and above the public roads from 2018, subject to the condition that it should remit 50 per cent of the demanded sum, within four weeks.

If the amount is not paid within the stipulated time limit of four weeks, the interim stay granted today will stand automatically vacated, a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad has said.

The bench was passing interim orders on a petition from Kal Cables Private Limited at Tiruvanmiyur, by its vice-president Natesan, seeking to quash a GO dated June 30, 2014 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and the consequential order dated July 3 this year of GCC, demanding arrears of rent from 2018. The interim prayer is to stay their operation.According to petitioner, if the departments, without any law or authority, disconnect the cables, the livelihood of the operators will become a question mark.