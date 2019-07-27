Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet the septuagenarian rifle-sporting teacher

Retired headmaster Selvaraj bought a five-ft rifle in 1973 and used as protection against wild animals while going for work through the jungle. He was once chased by a bear when unarmed

Published: 27th July 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Selvaraj at Tiruchy Collectorate for gun license renewal | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Rifle over five-feet-long seemed out of place nestled in the arms of a man in a white dhoti in the collector’s office on Friday. P Selvaraj, a 78-year-old retired school headmaster, has been in possession of the huge firearm for the past 45 years. He has neither harmed or threatened anyone with the weapon but it has saved him from wild animals on several occasions. Selvaraj, who had purchased the gun legally in 1973 from an armourer, needed the weapon as there were threats to his life in the line of duty.

As the lone teacher in the panchayat union primary school in Yerikadu, a forest village in the Pachamalai hills, he was once chased by a bear on the way to work. Though he managed to outrun the bear, he feared for his safety as he had to trek through the forest every Monday morning to reach the school and every Friday evening to return home. A resident of Perumalpalayam, Selvaraj was then staying in Erumaipatti, a nearby village in the hilly region, as it was not possible to cover the 13-km distance to the school on foot daily.

When he expressed his fears and narrated his tale of the bear to his higher-ups, they advised him to apply for a gun licence and also to carry the firearm with him to school. Selvaraj was in the collector’s office on Friday, along with the gun, to renew his licence.

The gun is now a family heirloom.     Life has since changed for Selvaraj, who was transferred out of the school that catered to children of the hill tribes after 15 years and he no longer carries the gun when he ventures out.

The school which he diligently served for so many years, has also undergone a sea-change. “Modernisation has changed everything, even in the forest villages. The school and the village have improved infrastructure. Teachers work in the school comfortably unlike during my days there,” he told Express.  

In his 15 years of service when he walked to work carrying the gun, he would have fired in the air several times to scare away animals. He could identify an animal approaching from their sounds and a gunshot would scare them away. The gun’s role as protector was over when he was transferred to Senappanallur in 1988. Selvaraj retired from service in 2000, but the gun he bought for `500 in 1973 continues to be with him. Though he had once thought about surrendering the licence, his son, living abroad, urged him to retain the weapon as a family heirloom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp