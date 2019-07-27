Home States Tamil Nadu

Not a trace left of 60-acre lake in Cuddalore

When  officials in Cuddalore decided to implement a High Court order, and identify waterbodies to be restored, little did they expect to find a 60-acre lake missing. 

Lake in CN Palayam village in Cuddalore district has completely been transformed into farms over a period of 50 years | Express

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: When officials in Cuddalore decided to implement a High Court order, and identify waterbodies to be restored, little did they expect to find a 60-acre lake missing. The Palayam lake was very much present in the government records, but there was no trace of it in the CN Palayam village. Survey conducted did not yield results. Recently, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed all collectors to identify waterbodies within their limits and initiate works to deepen and desilt them. 

Acting on it, Collector V Anbuselvan instructed his officials to take necessary steps. The village officers (VO) were tasked with identifying the water bodies that required attention. The VO of CN Palayam, Pratab, tried all means to locate the missing lake for around three days. Unable to do so, he informed his higher officials, who landed in the village on Thursday and learnt what had happened.

Sub-Collector KM Sarayu, Cuddalore Tahsildar Selvakumar, officials from the PWD and policemen inspected the area on Thursday. They found out that the lake disappeared a good 50 years ago.  It had been encroached upon by villagers for farming. What was once the lake-bed is now agricultural fields. Of the 60 acres, 40 acres is being used to grow paddy while the remaining 20 acres is cultivated with sugarcane and tapioca.  After officials explained the land position, farmers agreed to vacate the lands after harvest. They have been given time till August 15.

