Special officers to help formation of new districts

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday created temporary posts of Special Officers, in the rank of IAS, for formation of Chengalpet and Tenkasi districts, for one year with effect from the date of appointment or till the need for them ceases.

An official release said G K Arun Sundar Thayalan, Additional Director of Sugar, has been transferred and posted as Special Officer for formation of Chengalpet district and to assist the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) in the works relating to bifurcation of Kancheepuram district.

A John Louis, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, has been posted as Special Officer for formation of Tenkasi district and to assist the CRA in the works relating to bifurcation of Tirunelveli district, the release said.