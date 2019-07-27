‘Tamil degraded in English textbook’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TN Congress Committee warned the State government to remove the portion from class 12 textbook of State Board, which has allegedly degraded Tamil or the party will burn the book. Party chief KS Alagiri said the textbook projected Sanskrit as an ancient language rather than Tamil. This historical distortion has shown the BJP style of ideology. The CM and Education Minister must apologise for it, he said.

DMK chief MK Stalin in his Twitter said “How can one tolerate the Standard XII textbook saying that Tamil is 2300 years old while Sanskrit is 4000 years old. Is it the Government of TN or government for Sanskrit.”