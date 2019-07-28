Home States Tamil Nadu

Going with the flow

After a long spell of drought-like conditions, rains have finally arrived in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Point Zero at Ajjiparai in Krishnagiri district; Ajjiparai is where Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu and is part of the Urigam forest range

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long spell of drought-like conditions, rains have finally arrived in Tamil Nadu. The crisis hit Chennai the hardest, with government arranging water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. The journey of the water begins much farther ahead, in Karnataka. Express lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu traces this journey from ‘zero point’ in Ajjiparai, on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

The ‘water train’ reaches
Villivakkam

It’s a six-kilometre trek to Ajjiparai from Sangam via Mekedatu. A forest ranger of Karnataka welcomes us with a broad smile in Ajjiparai. The row over Cauvery between the two States hardly affects our discussion on the subject. Ravi, a forest guard, is assigned to help us through the area.  

Ajjiparai is blanketed in a lush green carpet. A carpet nurtured by Cauvery. Walking through we come across pug marks...probably of a leopard, elephant dung, and chirps of different species of birds. Ajjiparai, in Krishnagiri district, is where Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu. The place is known as ‘zero point’. 

We return to Sangam and take-off by car to the famed Hogenekkal Falls. The road is dotted with life-size statues of local gods. Dry a few weeks ago, Hogenekkal is now brimming with water and the inflow of tourists is heavy.

It’s through here that water to Chennai reaches Mettur.  We leave for the Mettur Dam, catchment site of which is famous for housing the Jalagandeswarar Temple, Pannavadi Nandhi statue and a church. The shrines are visible only when the dam goes dry.

Currently, both the structures are visible as there’s not enough water. Next to it is the Chekkanur Barrage, the source of water to Chennai.

There’s plenty of water here. Water gets pumped from here to Jolarpettai. It’s then loaded in railway wagons and brought to Chennai. Fresh pipelines have been laid in Chekkanur to take water to Jolarpettai. The next stop is Villivakam in Chennai, where the water is unloaded. It’s sent from here to the Metro Water stations in Kilpauk, where it’s treated and supplied. 
(With inputs from S Sivaguru @ Krishnagiri)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis monsoon drought Water train
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp