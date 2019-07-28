Legal experts to be posted as inquiry officers: AG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Advocate -General Vijay Narayan has told the Madras High Court that persons with sufficient legal knowledge and experience in adjudicating the process under the relevant provisions of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act will be posted as the inquiry officer (IO) or arbitrator to decide cases relating to co-operative societies, so that the cases are not unnecessarily dragged on for years.

He said this when a writ petition relating to Tiruvarur Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Stores Limited at Tiruvarur came up before Justice D Krishnakumar. The submission followed an observation of the judge that in several cases, the award passed by the Deputy Registrar had been set aside by the IO on technical grounds, without following the legal procedure as contemplated under the Act.