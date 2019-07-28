Man beaten to death by 3-member gang

CHENNAI : A 26-year-old construction worker was murdered by a gang at Avadi on Friday night.
Police identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Valluvar street.Police said three men knocked on his house door around 11 pm. When he stepped out, the gang attacked him with logs. The gang escaped. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the gang.
