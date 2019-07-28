Home States Tamil Nadu

Married for just two months, couple immolate themselves after dispute

Police alleged that Ayyanar used to drink everyday and had been creating problems for the past few days.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple self-immolated after a dispute in Peerkankaranai on Friday. Police said the deceased identified as Ayyanar (28) and Krishnammal (25), both natives of Tirunelveli, were divorcees and married two months ago. They were working in a stone quarry in Thirisoolam and were staying in a rented house in Kamaraj Nagar in Peerkankaranai.

Police alleged that Ayyanar used to drink every day and had been creating problems for the past few days. “On Friday night Ayyanar and Krishnammal had an argument and in the melee, Ayyanar poured kerosene over himself and set himself on fire. Hearing his cries the neighbours rushed to the house when Krishnammal immolated herself,” said a police officer.

The duo was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where Krishnammal succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday morning followed by Ayyanar. Police registered a case. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050).

Man booked for molesting teen girl
Chennai: A 44-year-old man who allegedly molested a 15-year-old daughter of his friend in the city, was arrested on Saturday. Police said Balasubramaniam, an employee of a private firm, had developed a friendship with the victim’s mother when they were working together in a different company. After the woman was separated from her husband, Balasubramaniam visited the woman regularly and often molested the girl, police alleged.  

On Friday the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at All Women Police station. Balasubramaniam was remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp