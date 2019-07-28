Married for just two months, couple immolate themselves after dispute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple self-immolated after a dispute in Peerkankaranai on Friday. Police said the deceased identified as Ayyanar (28) and Krishnammal (25), both natives of Tirunelveli, were divorcees and married two months ago. They were working in a stone quarry in Thirisoolam and were staying in a rented house in Kamaraj Nagar in Peerkankaranai.

Police alleged that Ayyanar used to drink every day and had been creating problems for the past few days. “On Friday night Ayyanar and Krishnammal had an argument and in the melee, Ayyanar poured kerosene over himself and set himself on fire. Hearing his cries the neighbours rushed to the house when Krishnammal immolated herself,” said a police officer.

The duo was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where Krishnammal succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday morning followed by Ayyanar. Police registered a case. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050).

Man booked for molesting teen girl

Chennai: A 44-year-old man who allegedly molested a 15-year-old daughter of his friend in the city, was arrested on Saturday. Police said Balasubramaniam, an employee of a private firm, had developed a friendship with the victim’s mother when they were working together in a different company. After the woman was separated from her husband, Balasubramaniam visited the woman regularly and often molested the girl, police alleged.

On Friday the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at All Women Police station. Balasubramaniam was remanded to judicial custody.