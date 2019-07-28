Home States Tamil Nadu

POCSO accused found loitering with police ID

A Man facing trial in a POCSO case was arrested on Friday night after he tried to dupe police officials by claiming that he was an Armed Reserve personnel.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Man facing trial in a POCSO case was arrested on Friday night after he tried to dupe police officials by claiming that he was an Armed Reserve personnel. Villupuram Taluk police said that a patrol team under Sub Inspector Prakash went to the New Bus Stand when they saw a youth talking to a woman

Confronting the men in uniform, the youth claimed that he was also a policeman and the woman was his lover. When the sub inspector asked which police station he was attached to, the youth replied that he was working in the Armed Reserve, and produced an identity card. Upon checking the card, SI Prakash grew suspicious about the credentials and took him to the police station.

During further questioning, the youth was identified as T Padaiyappa alias Siva (21) of Kadiyam near Kanjanur in Gingee taluk. Siva was an undergraduate and didn’t have any job. He allegedly made a duplicate identity card and was roaming in the district as a cop. Police also found that Siva was out on bail after being arrested under POCSO Act and facing trial. Siva was arrested and remanded in Cuddalore jail on Saturday. Police said that they were inquiring whether Siva got help from anyone else to make the fake identity card.

