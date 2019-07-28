Procedure not followed in HM posting: Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash the orders of the school education authorities rejecting a plea to approve the appointment of Marian Usha Rani as the Headmistress of Bentinck Higher Secondary School in Veppery.

Justice D Krishnakumar upheld the rejection orders dated March 12 and 14, 2014, of the Joint Director of School Education (Higher Secondary) and the District Educational Officer, Chennai North respectively, on July 18, while dismissing the writ petitions from the Association of St. Christophers College of Education in Veppery and Usha Rani.

The judge pointed out that the institution, a minority one, had not followed the fair procedure in the selection process to the post of headmistress. Therefore, this court has the power of judicial review to examine the fairness of the selection process, the judge said.