Quarries near tiger reserve?

Building construction projects on the fringe areas also get approval

Published: 28th July 2019 05:05 AM

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) for Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve and North Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary is to be notified, Tamil Nadu State Board for Wildlife has given its approval for 14 projects, including granite quarries and building construction projects on the fringe areas. A total of 10 projects would be coming up near Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode, three near North Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Krishnagiri and one close to Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary in Tirunelveli.

The projects proposed in the private lands adjacent to Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve, have been appraised by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and got the approval. All the projects are now referred to the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife for approval. 

Going by the official records, available with TNIE, most of the projects near the tiger reserve are granite cutting and polishing units, which fall under orange category classified as industrial units. All of them are coming up in cluster at Mallakuzhi in Thalavadi taluk of Erode and the area is frequented by wild elephants, which is highlighted in the NTCA recommendation report.

NTCA said: “Since the area is frequently used by elephants for movement, no industrial and mining activity should be carried out between sunset and sunrise (6 pm to 8 am) throughout the year. The project proponents should also prepare mining management plan, impact mitigation plan and get them approved by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Tamil Nadu.”

The authority also said a monitoring committee has to be constituted by the Chief Wildlife Warden, comprising of Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, District Forest Officers (DFOs) of divisions concerned, member from NTCA Regional Office, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and State Mining Department. “This monitoring committee will oversee the wildlife and environmental issues and suggest the action needed for betterment of wildlife conservation in the area.

The State Forest Department shall supervise the compliance. Project proponents should deposit 2% of the project cost in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve foundation, which should be utilized in habitat management of the elephant corridor and conflict mitigation,” NTCA said. The environment ministry has referred the three quarries proposed near North Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to the Standing Committee of NBWL. The project approved near Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary, is an Indane bottling plant proposed by IOCL.

