‘River linking will end by Dec 2020’

Linking of Tamil Nadu rivers – Tamirabarani, Karumeniaru and Nambiaru – will be completed by December 2020 last week, according to a status report filed in the Madras High Court.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:05 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Linking of Tamil Nadu rivers – Tamirabarani, Karumeniaru and Nambiaru – will be completed by December 2020 last week, according to a status report filed in the Madras High Court. The report was filed by Public Works Department and other connected departments in response to a PIL petition by a former DMK MLA Appavoo.

The report stated that Rs 515.93 crore had been spent so far by the state government for the project. The departments also sought for extension of time for obtaining investment approvals. The petition sought to commence and complete the third and fourth stage of the project at an early date. The petitioner had also filed a contempt petition for not complying with the earlier directions issued by the court in this regard.

When the matter came up before a division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan, PWD secretary and the project superintending engineer filed separate status reports. Stage-I works commenced in July 2009 and 90 per cent had been completed. Stage-II works commenced in November 2010 and 90 per cent was over. Investment clearance was accorded by Union Ministry of Water resources by a communication dated April 19, for Rs 872.45 crore subject to the condition that the project must be completed within three years.

During execution of the work, variations in classification of soil were noticed along the canal length and it was also found necessary to construct additional cross drainage, warranting more time. Hence,  extension of time is necessary for the project. The state government is waiting for approval from Central Water Commission, it said. The court adjourned the matter till August 14.

Remove encroachments on Perambur Paper Mills road: HC
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned, to remove the encroachments on either side of the Paper Mills Road in Perambur, in accordance with law and file an action taken report (ATR). The direction follows the admissions made by the tahsildars of Perambur and Ayanavaram – S Lalitha and Jayanthi – that there are certain encroachments in the road in question.

The matter relates to the contempt petition moved by L T William Moses, to punish the officials for not obeying the earlier orders dated November 7, 2012, which directed the authorities to remove the encroachments. When the matter came up on July 26, S Lalitha and Jayanthi, appeared before the bench and filed affidavits along with the sketch of the road.

