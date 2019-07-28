Home States Tamil Nadu

Six assaulted over inter-caste marriage?

Police superintendent P Rajan said an inspector was trying to ascertain the veracity of the claims made on social media.

Published: 28th July 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By JEVINSELWYN HENRY
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The police have launched an investigation into allegations doing the rounds on social media about three women and three men being stripped, tied to a tree and beaten up over an intercaste couple’s elopement in Pennagaram taluk. The officials have been guarded in their response, but reports indicate the women were sexually abused while they were tied up to the tree.

Police superintendent P Rajan said an inspector was trying to ascertain the veracity of the claims made on social media. Reports indicate a family from here has ‘escaped’ to Bengaluru. Efforts are now on to reach out to that family to confirm the reports.

No case has been registered so far. The alleged incident happened on Friday night in Pikkampatti village. Tension was high ever since a 23-year-old man from the Backward Class (BC) eloped with a girl belonging to a Most Backward Class (MBC) last month. It has been claimed that the man’s family soon started receiving death threats. They were ostracised a week later, following which they left for Bengaluru.

Groom’s relatives sexually harassed?

Meanwhile, a relative of the girl offered a peace deal to the man’s father. Based on the assurances given by the girl’s family, the man’s father reached Pikkampatti on Friday evening. He was accompanied by his wife, sister and three relatives. Upon landing in the village, the six-member party was allegedly surrounded by the people from the community.

The mob reportedly hurled abuses and tied them to a tree. Later, the members of the MBC community allegedly stripped and flogged them. According to a villager, the girl’s family members stripped the three women and sexually abused them. The villager added that women from the MBC community also assaulted the six victims. While the report has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, a villager, who was a purported witness, refused to give testimony, fearing a backlash.

Meanwhile, when TNIE contacted Village Administrative Officer Murugan, he confirmed that there was some tension in the village ever since the elopement. When asked about the steps taken to soothe the frayed nerves, he claimed to have submitted a report to Pennagaram tahsildar Sadhasivam, who remained unreachable at the time of going to press.

However, Dharmapuri Sub- Collector Sivan Arul told TNIE that Sadhasivam had investigated the tension and submitted a report to him. According to the report, the BC community family had not been staying in the village for the past three weeks. The inquiry revealed no incident of violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
inter-caste marriage assault
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp