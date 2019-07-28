Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore feels heat as top guns jump into campaigning for LS poll

CM harps on govt’s works, while Stalin says more MPs will help address NEET and Hindi imposition

Published: 28th July 2019 05:03 AM

CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VELLORE : Campaing for the lone but crucial Vellore Lok Sabha seat intensified on Saturday with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin hitting the ground for campaigning. Addressing a massive gathering in Vaniyambadi, Palaniswami mocked Stalin and his ‘dream to assume power’. “People of Tamil Nadu have put a full stop to his dream as he only made false promises, such as waiving farmers’ loans and giving Rs 6,000 financial aid to each family in the State,” Palaniswami said.

Canvassing votes for AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on AIADMK ticket, he claimed his party had implemented every poll promise. Meanwhile, campaigning at the Latheri bus stand for his party candidate Kathir Anand, Stalin claimed one more MP from his party would add strength to their collective voice in Parliament. “It will help us fulfil the implementation of Hogenakkal combined drinking water scheme for Vellore residents.” 

Campaigning has heated up with the arrival of political biggies on Saturday. Stalin alleged the rescinding of polls was a handiwork of the State and Central governments to malign DMK. Polls were rescinded after sleuths seized huge cash from premises of those allegedly linked to the DMK candidate. 

Stalin said DMK already was the third-largest party in Parliament. The numbers matter while addressing issues of the public, such as Hindi imposition, NEET controversy and water crisis. “We might not be in power now, but change is inevitable,” he said amid cheers from his partymen. The Chief Minister, meanwhile, focussed on his governments works while canvassing votes. “For the State to develop and thrive education is important. We have implemented schemes that are beneficial to students, such as free distribution of laptops to school students. It has helped poor students climb up the career ladder.” 

“During DMK governance, the conversion rate of students getting into higher education stood at 32 percent, the AIADMK government had increased it to 48.6 percent, Palaniswami said. “In the last two and half years, six law colleges have been opened in the State to provide education at low cost to law aspiring students coming from economically weaker sections.” 

Palaniswami said the AIADMK government was ensuring 16,000 megawatts of electricity is produced and uninterrupted power supply is provided to industries and households in the State. “Whereas, during DMK’s governance, it only managed to produce 10,000 to 11,000 megawatts electricity. It failed to meet the demand.”

The uninterrupted power supply had reflected in the emergence of many industries and signing of new MOUs in the State. He said the recently concluded industrial meet had achieved lakhs of crores worth investment promises. “Many of those companies will be starting their operations soon,” he said.

