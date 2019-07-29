CISF files complaints over suspected drone over ISRO in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lodged a complaint with the Panakudi police on Friday, following suspected drone sightings over the high-security zone of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Centre (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli. As the IPRC is located on the border of Aralvaimozhi (Kanniyakumari district) and Panakudi (Tirunelveli district), the CISF had also lodged another complaint with the Aralvaimozhi police.

The Panakudi police said that the CISF personnel spotted drones flying over the IPRC.

Speaking to Express, Tirunelveli SP Arun Sakthikumar said the police would seek confirmation from the Air Force on whether the suspected movements belongs to drones or passenger planes. “It will take a month for us to get a reply from them,” he said.