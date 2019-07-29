Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in Central aid makes life of inter-caste couples more difficult

Dr Ambedkar Foundation gives Rs 2.50 lakh to inter-caste couples under the Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-caste Marriages. 

Couple romance wedding marriage

Image used for representation purpose only

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Making life difficult for inter-caste married couples, who encounter opposition at every step they take towards wedlock, funds meant for them from the Centre is getting delayed. The Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, gives Rs 2.50 lakh to inter-caste couples under the Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-caste Marriages. To qualify, either of the spouses must belong to a Scheduled Castes (SC) and apply within a year of marriage.

The procedure was tweaked in 2018 and the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department of the State government has started forwarding the applications after scrutiny. Also, the couples must get a certificate from the social welfare department stating they have not benefited under the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Inter-caste Marriage Assistance Scheme, which entitles them to Rs 50,000 and 8 gram gold for ‘Thirumangalyam’. The couples can apply for this State scheme within two years of marriage.

At least 12 couples in Tiruchy have not received the amount from the Centre, having applied for it in 2018. They are not sure if they could avail the benefits given by the state government.
According to sources, the department in Tiruchy has so far forwarded 20 applications but none of them received the aid. Among the 20 applications sent, 12 couples applied in 2018.

“From August 2018 till December 2018, applications of 12 couples were forwarded to Dr Ambedkar Foundation from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, Tiruchy. From January 2019 till date, eight applications have been forwarded. A few more applications are under scrutiny,” said sources. The district collector had sent two reminders to the foundation, but there has been no response, sources added.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the applicants said, “I applied to Ambedkar Foundation scheme because the aid is more than what the State gives. It is close 1.5 years since I applied, but I have not received the money.  Now I cannot apply for the State’s benefit as my marriage happened two years ago.”

Another applicant said officials must make it clear if he can apply for the state’s government scheme. District social welfare officer Thameemunisa said, “If such couples approach us, we can consider processing their applications by consulting with our higher ups.”

