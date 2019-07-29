Half of cultivable land in Karaikal lost: TN agriculture dept

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Agriculture department has admitted Karaikal has lost half its cultivable land due to urbanisation and lack of irrigation. A meeting was convened in the collectorate on Sunday where stakeholders discussed preparations for the samba season.

Agriculture minister R Kamalakannan, Collector A Vikranth Raja, researchers from the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute and representatives of farmers partcipated.

Addressing media, Kamalakannan said, “Cultivation in the UT has decreased over the years. Puducherry district once had 40,000 hectares under cultivation but now has just 15,000 hectares. Karaikal district had 10,000 hectares under cultivation 10 years ago and now it is down to 4,000 to 5,000 hectares.”

He said, “Cauvery water is taking more time to come to Karaikal compared to last year. Rainfall has been inadequate So, Karaikal is expected to cultivate samba on only 4,000 to 5,000 hectares this year as per estimates. The government is planning accordingly and farmers’ inputs are being taken.”

