Tirunelveli ex-mayor murder: Police detain son of DMK functionary 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The city police have detained the son of DMK's women wing functionary Seeniammal on Sunday night in connection with a triple murder case, involving the death of former Tirunelveli mayor Uma Maheswari, her husband Murugasankaran and their housemaid Mariammal.

After the trio was stabbed to death on July 23, N Baskaran, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, had formed three special teams to nab the killer. Two days ago, one of these teams led by police inspector Periyasamy had inquired Seeniammal, a native of Shanthi Nagar of the city, in Madurai when she had gone to her daughter's house.

Police suspected that Seeniammal may be the reason for the murder of the trio as there was a dispute between them regarding a financial transaction.

However, the police team returned from Madurai as they did not get any clue. Against this backdrop, the police have detained Seeniammal's son Karthikeyan and are conducting an inquiry with him.

A police officer said that Karthikeyan's car was seen multiple times crossing Rose Nagar area where the triple murder took place and that the police had got some other crucial evidence against Karthikeyan.