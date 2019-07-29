Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu awaiting Rs 90 crore Central funds to kickstart projects under National Livestock Mission

Eight important proposals have been sent to the Union government on November 29, 2018 and funds have been awaited since then said sources.    

Image for representational purpose

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight important schemes under the National Livestock Mission 2018-19 is yet to be kick-started by the state government for eight months now due to delay in release of funds from the Union government. 

According to official sources, out of the Rs 161 crore project component, Centre has to contribute Rs 90 crore, while the state has to pitch in Rs 58 crore and the remaining share of Rs 13 crore will be taken up by beneficiaries. 

The eight proposals have been sent to Union government on November 29, 2018 and funds have been awaited since then, said sources.    

Under the National Livestock Mission, the eight projects identified include improvement of Mecheri breed of sheep by artificial insemination across the state at a cost of Rs 7.48 crore. The sheep are considered to be the indigenous mutton breed and is distributed in Salem, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, and parts of Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu.

Another project is the Rs 40 lakh innovative poultry productivity project for low-input technology (LIT) birds which is also awaiting funds. The project is to encourage poultry entrepreneurship among
educated and unemployed youth in rural areas.

Other major projects include Rs 25.64 crore project for broilers, rural backyard development for sheep and goats, Rs 97.62 crore project for the establishment of two native chicken breeding (Aseel) farms cum hatchery and feed units for the supply of good quality Aseel birds. Assel is an important native chicken breed of India, known for its aggressive fighting abilities and majestic gait. It is reared under backyard poultry management systems and is a vital source of meat and income for small-holder poultry
rearers.

Sources said that insuring 2.5 lakh cattle units as part of risk management under National Livestock Mission at a cost of Rs 22.46 crore is also awaiting funds from the Union government.

