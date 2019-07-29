Home States Tamil Nadu

Women join unhealthy gold harvesting in Kovai

A few women said they have been doing this work for the past many years and their work is not complete until they fine-tune the collected sediments through a crude filter.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Workers harvesting gold dust from sludge in Ukkadam | U Rakesh Kumar

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The periphery of Ukkadam Periyakulam Lake is abuzz with activity. With the area receiving a facelift under the Smart City Scheme, there is scarcely anyone to notice a clutch of makeshift tents pockmarking the locality. 

Inside the tents are what you could call the real gold scavengers, toiling hard to harvest gold dust from the drainage sludge. One has to trek some distance from Perur Bypass road to the lake to see these people at work, without any safety gears. They keep washing off the sludge using wastewater with bare hands until some gold sediments are sieved. 

A few women said they have been doing this work for the past many years and their work is not complete until they fine-tune the collected sediments through a crude filter.

When they have enough sediments, they move on to the step, where they melt the sediments along with mercury at a high temperature to harvest ‘gold’. For a gram of gold, the workers said they would get Rs 2,300 from the jewellery manufacturers in the city. 

“More than 50 families in the locality are into this work. We are paid around Rs 500 a day by the jewellers. Our men bring the sludge from the open drainage in Chetti Veedhi, Keerakara Veedhi and Selvapuram, where there are many jewellery shops,” said a woman, who refused to reveal her identity. 
However, work safety and health condition are what these workers are least bothered about. 

Cause of illness
Experts opine the constant exposure to drainage would lead to illness. A health dept official said that the person would be exposed to methane and ethane gases if he comes in direct contact with the sewage water

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold harvesting Kovai Periyakulam lake
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp