10th standard student killed by classmate in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a Class 10 boy was murdered allegedly by his classmate at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, the police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the deceased -- Kapil Raghavendra -- had a tiff with his classmate. During the fight, Raghavendra was stabbed with a scissor and hit with a cricket stump.

The two boys were studying at a residential co-education school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in Kodaikanal, about 530 km from here.

According to the police, the boy who assaulted Raghavendra has admitted to the crime and has been lodged into an observation home.

The deceased hailed from the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.