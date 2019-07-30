Home States Tamil Nadu

All PILs over Aththi Varadar festival binned by Madras HC

A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed various PIL petitions filed in connection with the Aththi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed various PIL petitions filed in connection with the Aththi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram. When the petitions with regard to stampede, lack of basic facilities, prohibiting Moolavar darshan and seeking CISF security came up before the  bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday, the judges, after going through the detailed report filed by the Additional Advocate General, pointed out that more than 34 lakh devotees had visited the temple and had the darshan of Aththi Varadar and the police were able to control the crowd. “Their contention in this regard do not persuade us to take the help of CISF,” the bench added.

As regards the contention that darshan of Moolavar was prohibited, the bench said that eventually, it was not clear whether it was a part of the religious activity and whether Article 25 was affected by the temporary measure.  

It is for the State government to regulate darshan and no binding precedent has been placed before the court. It can only be a practice that a person going to the temple usually worships the Moolavar. As regards the contention that free movement of the vehicles of the local residents was prohibited, the bench said it could not be said to be an excessive regulation as it was only an interim measure.

