Centre introduces Dam Safety Bill, TN parties unite in dissent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decade-long efforts of the Congress-led UPA government and the BJP-led NDA government are likely to be materialised in a few days with the Centre introducing the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha, amidst stiff opposition from the opposition parties. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, have been opposing this bill time and again.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution on June 26 last, expressing the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu, on the proposed Dam Safety Bill, which was also sent to the Centre. Just ten days back, DMK president MK Stalin raised the issue in the State Assembly, saying the Bill was aiming to take over Tamil Nadu’s rights over the four dams – Mullaiperiyar, Parambikulam, Thunakkadau and Peruvaripallam. However, the chief minister said the Dam Safety Bill, 2018, was withdrawn because of the stiff opposition from the AIADMK and that the State would continue to oppose the same.

However, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy stoutly denied the criticism of the Tamil Nadu political parties over the Bill. “The issue has been deliberated since 1980s and the Central government has taken into account the suggestions made by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and some other States with regard to this Bill. Tamil Nadu will continue to own the four dams which are located in Kerala. The committee to be formed for managing the dams, will have sufficient representation from all States. There is no clause in the Dam Safety Bill which snatches away the powers of the State government. States with more number of dams had agreed with the clauses of the Bill.”

Seven months ago, Palaniswami, opposing the Dam Safety Bill, 2018, introduced on December 12 last, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Bill as it was introduced without arriving at a consensus among the States and was encroaching on the rights of the States. Pointing out that the first proviso under Section 23(1) of the Dam Safety Bill specifies that where the specified dam in one State is owned by another State, then the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) would act as the State Dam Safety Organization for that particular dam, the chief minister said, “This implies that the dam owning State would have no rights over the safety and maintenance of the dam located in another State.”

“To deny Tamil Nadu the right to be the Dam Safety Authority with regard to the four dams located in Kerala and vesting the powers to the NDSA, would tantamount to encroaching on the rights of Tamil Nadu, which is unconstitutional. It is also a violation of the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution,” Palaniswami pointed out.

Just ahead of her hospitalisation in September 2016, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reiterated her opposition to the Bill saying, “The Bill does not specifically provide for dams and reservoirs which are owned, operated and maintained by a State, but located in another State by virtue of long-standing Inter-State agreements which have been upheld through Supreme Court judgments. This is a grave omission.”



“The Bill, by oversight or deliberate design, cannot and should not overturn such rights, which would affect a large number of farmers and households depending on the reservoirs,” she had asserted.