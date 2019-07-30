Home States Tamil Nadu

Draft education policy: Academics busy compiling feedback

The School Education department has received over 650 public feedback submissions on the draft National Education Policy-2019, according to a senior official of the department.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education department has received over 650 public feedback submissions on the draft National Education Policy-2019, according to a senior official of the department. However, 623 of the submissions were received online and the rest submitted as hard copies at the headquarters of the Directorate of Public Education.

The received feedback is being categorised chapter-wise and compiled by academics, the official said. This will be submitted to the Centre in addition to the feedback report prepared at the end of stake-holders’ meetings conducted in four zones, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai, the official said.

At the stake-holders’ meetings conducted in the four zones by the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), nearly 100 people including government officials, headmasters, teachers, parents and students were “sensitised to the draft policy,” the official added.

Withdraw policy: DMK MPs
The DMK has urged the Centre to withdraw the draft National Education Policy-2019 (NEP) as it is against the spirit of the Constitutions, principles of federalism and social justice and will also affect educational democracy and state governments’ rights. In a memorandum submitted to Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, by a team of DMK MPs in Delhi on Monday, party president MK Stalin said the memorandum had been prepared based on a report from an experts committee set up by the party to study the NEP.

The policy recommendations on three-language formula, closure of rural schools and entrance test for admissions in higher education institutions will adversely affect the educational rights of rural students, he said. The team was led by M Kanimozhi, DMK deputy floor leader of LS Committee.

