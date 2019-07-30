Govt doctors begin non-cooperation stir demanding pay hike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors from Monday, initiated a non-cooperation protest, pressing for various demands including pay hike. The doctors have planned a series of protests by boycotting selected works in the coming weeks and will culminate it with a total strike on August 27.

Dr P Balakrishnan, convener of Federation of Government Doctors Association, said government doctors will not attend the review meetings or maternal death audit meetings convened by the health department, from Monday.

“From August 9 to 19, works related to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will be boycotted. On August 20, we will form a human chain. On August 23, 10 doctors will launch a hunger strike if the demands are not met. On 27, we will go on one-day strike across the State and only emergency services will be provided.”

The government doctors have been staging many protests over the long-pending demand of pay hike. The other key demand is reserving 50 per cent of the seats in postgraduate and super-speciality courses for the government doctors. “The government also should increase the doctors’ strength in every government hospital,” Dr Balakrishnan added.