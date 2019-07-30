Postpone Vellore poll, demands P Ayyakannu

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaipu Vivasayigal Sangam State president P Ayyakannu on Monday called for postponement of Vellore Lok Sabha election until Tamil Nadu is announced a ‘drought-hit’ State. He told reporters: “Election in Vellore, which is scheduled to be held on August 5, should be postponed until our demands are met.

Our demands include declaring Tamil Nadu as ‘drought-hit’ State, waiving off farmers’ loans and giving insurance to all farmers in the State,” Ayyakannu said. He submitted a petition to the Vellore Collector-cum-District Election Officer A Shanmuga Sundram, in regard to the demands, before addressing reporters on the premises of Vellore collectorate. He said harvesting had not taken place in 90 per cent of farmlands in the State and there is no sufficient water for drinking.