Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: G Perarivalan’s mother meets Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arputham Ammal, mother of G Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and submitted a representation for the release of the seven convicts including her son. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and party general secretary D Ravikumar were also present.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Thirumavalavan said Governor Banwarilal Purohit was yet to take a decision on the State Cabinet’s resolution recommending the release of the seven convicts even after 10 months.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader said Arputham Ammal and he had requested the Union Home Minister that the Centre could give necessary advice to the State governor in taking a decision on the release of these convicts at the earliest.