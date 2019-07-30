Rs 90 crore Central funds awaited to kick start 8 livestock projects

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is awaiting funds from the Union government to implement eight schemes earmarked under the National Livestock Mission 2018-19, for the last eight months, according to official sources. It is learnt that a total of Rs 90.12 crore is being sought to implement the Rs 161 crore-project across the State. According to sources, of the Rs 161 crore-project component, the share of the Centre is Rs 90 crore, while that of the State is Rs 58 crore and the beneficiaries’ share is Rs 13 crore.

Under the National Livestock Mission, the eight projects identified include improvement of Mecheri breed of sheep by artificial insemination across the State at a cost of Rs 7.48 crore. The sheep is considered to be indigenous mutton breed and is distributed in Salem, Erode, Karur, Namakkal and parts of Dharmapuri districts.

Another project is the Rs 40 lakh-innovative poultry productivity project for low-input technology (LIT) birds, which is also awaiting funds. The project is to encourage poultry entrepreneurship among rural educated and unemployed youth. Other major projects include a Rs 25.64 crore-project for broilers and rural backyard development for sheep and goats and Rs 97.62 crore project for establishment of two native chicken breeding (Aseel) farms cum hatchery and feed unit for supply of good quality aseel birds.

Aseel is an important native chicken breed of India, known for its martial qualities (aggressive fighting abilities), pugnacity, and majestic gait. It is a vital source of income for small poultry rearers. Sources said that insuring 2.5 lakh cattle units as part of risk management under National Livestock Mission at a cost of Rs 22.46 crore, is also awaiting funds from the Union government. The eight proposals were sent to the Union government on November 29, 2018, and funds are still awaited, said sources.

Factfile

National Livestock Mission 2018-19 projects pending with Centre

Improvement of Mecheri breed by artificial insemination:Rs 7.48 crore

Innovative Poultry Productivity Project for LIT Birds: Rs 40 lakh

Innovative Poultry productivity project for broilers: Rs 2.25 crore

Project for broilers, rural backyard development for sheep/goats: Rs 25.64 crore

Establishment for two native chicken breeding (Aseel) farms: Rs 97.62 crore

Livestock insurance for 2.5 lakh

cattle units: Rs 22.46 lakh

Assistance for introduction of power-driven chaff cutter: Rs 6 crore

Conservation of donkeys through tech empowerment of donkey rearers: Rs 11.78 lakh

Total funds required for the eight projects: Rs 161 crore

Government of India’s share: Rs 90.12 crore

Tamil Nadu government’s share: Rs 58 crore

Beneficiaries’ share: Rs 12.95 crore