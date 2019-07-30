Tamil Nadu to set up crisis teams in every district to prevent human trafficking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLA) plans to set up a 'One Stop Crisis Team' soon in every district of the state to prevent human trafficking and render effective legal services to victims. The crisis teams will be set up in association with the International Justice Mission, a non-governmental organisation that works on human rights.

The team will be responsible for inspecting worksites to ensure that labourers are not exploited, said K Rajasekar, the member secretary of the authority. "If they come across any victims of human trafficking, the team will approach relevant authorities to rescue and help them get rehabilitation support," he said.

The team will also have to draft preventive strategies which include spreading awareness among local communities about laws that protect victims of human trafficking. In a bid to fulfil this, the authority has planned a series of awareness programmes across the state from Tuesday until August 20.

"These district level teams should further conduct awareness camps at taluk level and ensure that government schemes and other rehabilitation support reach the victim," he said. Rajasekar said that each team will consist of nine members including the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, an advocate, trained and qualified social worker, paralegal volunteer, a police official from the anti-human trafficking unit and nodal officers from the labour, revenue, industrial safety and social welfare department.

These teams will also be in charge of mapping out vulnerable areas and identifying the vulnerable population, said Kural Amudhan, assistant director of IJM. "For example, the team will put up stalls in railway stations as most exploited migrants enter through these stations," he said.